I'm looking at you, looking at me, looking at you.

Wow, I am blown away by how many of you enjoy reading the three things I am thankful for each day. It is something I purely started to improve my mental health. Linking it to my daily photo made me accountable. Initially I really struggled to find three things I was thankful for each day. Often I would just write one word for each point. Then as time rolled on, I was able to write a sentence and now I find myself struggling to choose which three things I want to use and write about!



Who would have thought that starting a Gratitude journal would make such a difference to ones life, but it definitely has for me.



So my Gratitude journal coupled with my photo a day and everyones support has seen my mental health soar to new heights. You have carried me through some of my darkest days and assisted in me finding the light at the end of my tunnel. For that I am eternally grateful to each and every one of you, you are all amazing!



Today I am thankful for...



1. This gorgeous little bird. He sat patiently while I stopped my car and got out to photograph him. He was old enough to be curious, yet young enough to have not learnt the need to fly away, like all the other birds did. He sat on top of this fence post for over 15 minutes, watching me and checking out the environment around him.



2. Board Games. Tonight the girls and I played 'Life on the Farm' after their dad went to work (he is a shift worker). It was a lot of fun and we enjoyed playing it and spending time together. We never actually finished the game as we decided after some time we had had enough. Just proves that it's not about the destination, but the journey that truly counts.



3. The opportunity to support a friend. Even though she is far away, and her loss is very very real. I am able to support her and provide another layer of understanding due to having access to the internet. Never underestimate the value of being there for someone, wether that be in real life or online. It truly can make a difference to another human being, just to know someone is there and willing to listening.



If you have read this far, then I an truly thankful for your patience and the time you have given to me and my project. This really is a wonderful community to be a part of :)