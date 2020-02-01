Alpaca's

Today I am thankful for...



1. The clear nights sky that sits above us. Twinkling like glitter, splattered on a canvas. Full of beauty and ever so captivating.



2. Roadside assist. I love being able to make a phone call and know that some one will be there to help me within the hour.



3. Long car rides. There is just something about them. They always feel like freedom to me, with the window wound down, the music cranked up and not a care in the world. "I could drive all night....'