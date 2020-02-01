Sign up
Photo 566
Alpaca's
Today I am thankful for...
1. The clear nights sky that sits above us. Twinkling like glitter, splattered on a canvas. Full of beauty and ever so captivating.
2. Roadside assist. I love being able to make a phone call and know that some one will be there to help me within the hour.
3. Long car rides. There is just something about them. They always feel like freedom to me, with the window wound down, the music cranked up and not a care in the world. "I could drive all night....'
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Monique
ace
Lovely shot and agreeing with you on nr 2 and 3; and jealous of nr 1 !
So much environmental light in the Netherlands because of greenhouses, industry and living accomodation, we have to travel to the Northern islands to experience some unpolluted sky....
February 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a fantastic capture! I love that slightly blurry form of alpaca two lurking in the background. Great DOF!
February 2nd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful capture, pov and dof!
February 2nd, 2020
Sharon Lee
lovely capture
February 2nd, 2020
So much environmental light in the Netherlands because of greenhouses, industry and living accomodation, we have to travel to the Northern islands to experience some unpolluted sky....