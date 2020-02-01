Previous
Next
Alpaca's by kgolab
Photo 566

Alpaca's

Today I am thankful for...

1. The clear nights sky that sits above us. Twinkling like glitter, splattered on a canvas. Full of beauty and ever so captivating.

2. Roadside assist. I love being able to make a phone call and know that some one will be there to help me within the hour.

3. Long car rides. There is just something about them. They always feel like freedom to me, with the window wound down, the music cranked up and not a care in the world. "I could drive all night....'
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Lovely shot and agreeing with you on nr 2 and 3; and jealous of nr 1 !
So much environmental light in the Netherlands because of greenhouses, industry and living accomodation, we have to travel to the Northern islands to experience some unpolluted sky....
February 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a fantastic capture! I love that slightly blurry form of alpaca two lurking in the background. Great DOF!
February 2nd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful capture, pov and dof!
February 2nd, 2020  
Sharon Lee
lovely capture
February 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise