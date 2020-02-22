Previous
Power in the Details by kgolab
Photo 587

Power in the Details

Today I am thankful for...

1. A wonderful husband who has been busy building more garden beds for us to grow our own vegetables in.

2. The beautiful array of flowers we have in bloom in our garden at the moment. They are so uplifting to look at and bring so much joy to my day.

3. Our gorgeous family of animals. Each has their own unique aura and attitude. All so gentle and loving.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Tbird
Beautiful
February 22nd, 2020  
