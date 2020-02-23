Previous
Next
Cards by kgolab
Photo 588

Cards

Today I am still dreaming. However, with each small step I am reminded that I am one step closer to reaching my goals.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The beautiful sunny day that allowed me to hang my washing out and bring it back in again, all within a few hours.

2. The great discussion we have had as a family discussing our overseas trip.

3. The joy of seeing my 'cards' in all their glory. They may be small, but they are are beautiful. Each one has a different photo on the back. I had them made to share with others when asked by people 'How can I see you photo's?'
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise