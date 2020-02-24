Sign up
Photo 589
Practice makes perfect
'The challenge continues...'
Today I am thankful for...
1. The lovely warm cup of tea Hubby made for me when I arrived home from picking up our daughter from work. It is lovely to sit back an relax at the end of the day.
2. Sunshine, soft breeze, singing birds and humming bees.
3. Isabella with her gentle touch, soft fur, doggy cuddles, love and affection.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1765
photos
129
followers
90
following
161% complete
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
,
pfstudy
