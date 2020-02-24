Previous
Next
Practice makes perfect by kgolab
Photo 589

Practice makes perfect

'The challenge continues...'

Today I am thankful for...

1. The lovely warm cup of tea Hubby made for me when I arrived home from picking up our daughter from work. It is lovely to sit back an relax at the end of the day.

2. Sunshine, soft breeze, singing birds and humming bees.

3. Isabella with her gentle touch, soft fur, doggy cuddles, love and affection.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise