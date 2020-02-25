Previous
Next
Morning Coffee by kgolab
Photo 590

Morning Coffee

Today I am thankful for...

1. The opportunity to assist my youngest daughter with her homework. She had to interview a family member about a family ritual. I dislike being filmed, but we had fun anyway.

2. The animals, I love the way they run up to me when I go outside and join them in the yard. They love a good scratch behind the ears and snuggle against my legs. Especially little snow. he is adorable.

3. The sound of the windchimes outside. They are swinging and singing in the breeze tonight and I can here them as I sit here typing.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GG G
Insta fav, thank you!
February 25th, 2020  
Marloes ace
Deliciously evocative :)
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise