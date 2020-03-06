Previous
Next
The only way is up. by kgolab
Photo 600

The only way is up.

Today I am thankful for...

1. Fresh lemons. To me there is nothing greater than fresh fruits added to water to drink. I love the way they float and how they infuse the water, providing a lovely refreshing taste for me to enjoy.

2. Deep breaths. They allow one to calm the body and bring a sense of peace and contentment to an otherwise stressful situation.

3. Hands. As they provide relief from pain as they massage the body and relax the muscles.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise