The only way is up.
Today I am thankful for...
1. Fresh lemons. To me there is nothing greater than fresh fruits added to water to drink. I love the way they float and how they infuse the water, providing a lovely refreshing taste for me to enjoy.
2. Deep breaths. They allow one to calm the body and bring a sense of peace and contentment to an otherwise stressful situation.
3. Hands. As they provide relief from pain as they massage the body and relax the muscles.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
0
0
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
