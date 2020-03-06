The only way is up.

Today I am thankful for...



1. Fresh lemons. To me there is nothing greater than fresh fruits added to water to drink. I love the way they float and how they infuse the water, providing a lovely refreshing taste for me to enjoy.



2. Deep breaths. They allow one to calm the body and bring a sense of peace and contentment to an otherwise stressful situation.



3. Hands. As they provide relief from pain as they massage the body and relax the muscles.