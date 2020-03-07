The Last Hurrah!

'Agapanthus'



Today I am thankful for...



1. Rest and relaxation. We have had so much going on that I have been exhausted, so it has been great to relax.



2. Leftovers. It is always lovely to be able to make a meal from leftovers. Some how food tastes so much better when it is eaten the next day and it saves on wastage too.



3. The lovely comments and support everyone here keeps giving. I love following your projects and appreciate you following mine :)