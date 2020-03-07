Sign up
Photo 601
The Last Hurrah!
'Agapanthus'
Today I am thankful for...
1. Rest and relaxation. We have had so much going on that I have been exhausted, so it has been great to relax.
2. Leftovers. It is always lovely to be able to make a meal from leftovers. Some how food tastes so much better when it is eaten the next day and it saves on wastage too.
3. The lovely comments and support everyone here keeps giving. I love following your projects and appreciate you following mine :)
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1794
photos
129
followers
90
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
598
553
599
600
554
555
601
602
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th March 2020 8:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pfgratitude
pf2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot of that poor agapanthus!
March 8th, 2020
