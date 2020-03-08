March Series - Home Grown (08)

'Golden Delicious Apples with Huonville Crab Apples in the distance'.



Our orchard has a variety of apples growing in it. They are set up so that we can have apples to eat during the months of December through to July each year. Each apple has a distinct texture and taste. While each one can be used in a variety of ways.



When Golden Delicious Apples turn from green to yellow they are ready to be picked and eaten.



Our Golden Delicious apples have a light red striping. So it is when the green parts of the apple turns yellow that we will pick and eat this fruit.



Golden delicious apples have a silky texture and cope well with heat, so are great for using in pies and baking as they keep their form.



These apples are very versatile and tasty, but they are one of a number of varieties of apples that have a higher level of sugar and do not have many antioxidants. Making then not the greatest choice of apple to eat.



Other apples that are high in sugar and low in antioxidant I believe are, Ginger Gold apples, Pink Lady apples, Elf Star apples and Empire apples.



Today's recipe is 'Golden Delicious Apple Pie'.



* Apples washed, cored and sliced into thin pieces (you can take the skin off if you choose, we usually leave it on). A kilo approx.

* Water

* Sultana's 1/2 a cup

* Cinnamon

* 1 to 2 teaspoons of raw sugar.

* Pastry (ready made or home made). Enough to make a pie base and also a pie top if desired.



1. Place the apple pieces and sultanas into pot. Add enough water to cover the apples and sultanas half way up the pot. Place lid on pot and heat over low heat. This is ready when a skewer easily pushes through the apple pieces.

3. Drain the water, leaving the apple and sultana's behind.

4. Place the apple pie filling into a pie crust, sprinkle with cinnamon and a little coarse raw sugar. You can add a pastry top if you prefer or strips of pastry across the pie.

5. If you add a pie crust, ensure you brush milk on the top before putting it into the oven.

6. Place the pie into oven at 180 degrees Celsius and bake until the pastry underneath the filling is a golden brown colour.