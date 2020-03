Today's Fresh Pickings

Today I am thankful for...



1. The fresh crisp, sweet taste of the apples picked directly from our trees, washed and eaten straight from the tree.



2. The opportunity to feel the warmth of the sun on my back, the soft breeze of the wind in my hair and the gentle touch of the line dried clothes as I stepped outside to remove the dried washing from the washing line.



3. The arrival of a book in the mail for me. I have been awaiting its arrival and I am excited to finally have it in my hot little hands.