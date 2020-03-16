Previous
Next
1Mar 16 2020_5653 by kgolab
Photo 610

1Mar 16 2020_5653

Today I am thankful for...

1. The little things. Things like smiles instead of hugs, fresh air to breath and food in my cupboards.

2. A nice cup of strawberry and raspberry tea. So refreshing and delightful to drink.

3. The time to go out and stack six ton of wood away for the winter. It was a lovely distraction.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful flower! Do you know the name?
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise