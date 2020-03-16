Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 610
1Mar 16 2020_5653
Today I am thankful for...
1. The little things. Things like smiles instead of hugs, fresh air to breath and food in my cupboards.
2. A nice cup of strawberry and raspberry tea. So refreshing and delightful to drink.
3. The time to go out and stack six ton of wood away for the winter. It was a lovely distraction.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1821
photos
129
followers
82
following
167% complete
View this month »
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Latest from all albums
561
562
608
609
563
525
564
610
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th March 2020 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
Monica
Beautiful flower! Do you know the name?
March 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close