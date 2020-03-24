Sign up
Photo 617
A bunch of Tomatoes
Waiting to ripen.
Today I am thankful for...
1. Being able to celebrate another birthday of a loved one. The current climate makes these milestones all the more special and treasured.
2. The simple joy of feeling the warmth of the sun and the soft breeze on my skin as I venture outside into the garden.
3. The ability to keep coming back here. This space is such a wonderful place to visit. I so enjoy everyone's photos :)
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Views
3
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th March 2020 7:04pm
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
