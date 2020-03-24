A bunch of Tomatoes

Waiting to ripen.



Today I am thankful for...



1. Being able to celebrate another birthday of a loved one. The current climate makes these milestones all the more special and treasured.



2. The simple joy of feeling the warmth of the sun and the soft breeze on my skin as I venture outside into the garden.



3. The ability to keep coming back here. This space is such a wonderful place to visit. I so enjoy everyone's photos :)