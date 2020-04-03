Cooler weather arrives

Today I am thankful for...



A productive day.



Today was a rather dull day. Thankfully it didn't rain, but the weather was overcast. As you can see from the photo below, people across the valley have started to light their wood heaters to keep themselves warm.



We decided that we felt like a 'Pub' meal tonight, but being in lockdown, we couldn't go out, so we opted to make it ourselves.I have to say that all our effort was worth it. We had home made chips, steak and veggies. Everyone commented on how nice it was.



The girls and I pottered around inside today cooking and cleaning, while Hubby spent much of the day outside building two more raised veggies garden beds for us. He is the reason we have so much wonderful fresh fruit and veggies to eat.



I have also started practicing on improving my Polish language skills again. I was working on it everyday for ages, but when Covid-19 hit I lost the plot. In 18 days, we should have been getting on a plane to travel to Poland to enjoy time with family for 4 1/2 weeks. Obviously this is not going ahead any time soon. But with a renewed determination, I will use this extra time I now have to work on improving my Polish language skills and hopefully when we do get there I will be able to have more in depth conversations with family :)



I hope that everyone is traveling well and staying home if you can and staying safe.