Joy with a tinge of sadness

Today has been a good day. A day of inner searching, reaching far beyond the obvious to the deep depths of one’s being. A day of change, full of new beginnings. Yet somehow a sense of loss for old ways lingers in the background, wafting around like a soft mist, wanting to wrap itself gingerly around the outer shell. To dance and to sing allows the opportunity for it to be shaken off and dissipate. Any sense of sadness is lifted and a loving glow permeates the soul.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to lighten my load and put a spring in my step. I am thankful for the journey ahead and the path left behind, may each step I take remind me of the struggles I have overcome and the joy yet to be had. For this I am thankful.

