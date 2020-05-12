Previous
Next
Red Cabbage by kgolab
Photo 667

Red Cabbage

We grow a lot of our own vegetables at home and this is one of our newly forming Red Cabbages. They look so funny when they are first developing, but soon these leaves will form a tight heart. Once the cabbage is fully developed we love to eat it in dishes such as coleslaw or Cabbage soup.

Today I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute financially to our family again as I started a new job, after throwing in my old one in December last year. I am only casual. However I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work, especially in the current climate in the world right now. It is a place that I am familiar with, as I have worked for the company a few years ago. So hopefully it won't take me too long to settle in and feel at home. I am truly blessed and for that I am thankful.

12th May 2020 12th May 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GG G
They look weird from this angle, awesome!
May 12th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Lovely. Sweet drop of water.
May 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing shapes and tones, hard t believe that this will become a red cabbage we we know it.
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise