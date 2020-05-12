Red Cabbage

We grow a lot of our own vegetables at home and this is one of our newly forming Red Cabbages. They look so funny when they are first developing, but soon these leaves will form a tight heart. Once the cabbage is fully developed we love to eat it in dishes such as coleslaw or Cabbage soup.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute financially to our family again as I started a new job, after throwing in my old one in December last year. I am only casual. However I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work, especially in the current climate in the world right now. It is a place that I am familiar with, as I have worked for the company a few years ago. So hopefully it won't take me too long to settle in and feel at home. I am truly blessed and for that I am thankful.



