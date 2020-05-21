Sign up
Photo 676
Reflections
Today I am thankful for our wood heater that heats our house. The evening is cold and the warmth form the heater is very much appreciated.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st May 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
refelctions
,
pfgratitude
Diana
ace
So pretty
May 21st, 2020
