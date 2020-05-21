Reflections

Previous
kgolab
Today I am thankful for our wood heater that heats our house. The evening is cold and the warmth form the heater is very much appreciated.
21st May 2020

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Diana
So pretty
May 21st, 2020  
