My Evening View

Bursting through the clouds the light filtered across the valley. Slow dancing in smooth and graceful movements, as it swept gently over the hills. Allowing the beauty beneath to be spotlighted and adored by all who had the pleasure of its performance.



Today I am thankful for the beautiful view I was greeted with as I stepped outside my home this evening. The valley in front put on a gorgeous display. Uniquely playing out in rhythmic motion.