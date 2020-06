Sunset

As another year sets on our marriage, we celebrated 21 years of being together today. It is hard to believe how fast time is flying by.



Today I am thankful for the wonderful man who stands beside me, through thick and thin. The one who pushes me out of my comfort zone, while catching me when I fall. The adventure has had many twists and turns, but always we walk it together. May our lives together continue to support each other through the next 21 years and beyond.