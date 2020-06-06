Peacock (BOB)

Today has been a tough day. A day where people have played the persona of the Peacock. Appearing welcoming and full of beauty and grace until they had you fooled, and then displayed their aggressive behaviour and turned extremely territorial.



Today I am thankful that within a tough day, I was able to rise above. To keep calm and less opinionated. To stand my ground, without the need to tear down others. To stand up for what I believe in and soften the blow for those I love. Today has been a tough day, but I stood tall. I pray tomorrow is kinder.



Keep smiling everyone :) and take care out there.