Peacock (BOB) by kgolab
Photo 692

Peacock (BOB)

Today has been a tough day. A day where people have played the persona of the Peacock. Appearing welcoming and full of beauty and grace until they had you fooled, and then displayed their aggressive behaviour and turned extremely territorial.

Today I am thankful that within a tough day, I was able to rise above. To keep calm and less opinionated. To stand my ground, without the need to tear down others. To stand up for what I believe in and soften the blow for those I love. Today has been a tough day, but I stood tall. I pray tomorrow is kinder.

Keep smiling everyone :) and take care out there.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful peacock! Hope you have a better day tomorrow!
June 6th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
Gorgeous peacock but yes they are scary when they turn on you... Well done for managing challenging circumstances calmly hope things feel better today x
June 6th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Lovely picture - I'm sorry your day was full of human peacocks:(
June 6th, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
They are a stunning bird.....and good on you for standing strong.
June 6th, 2020  
