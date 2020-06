The devils in the detail.

Though we may see the finer detail, we may also miss the deeper depths. The key is to look beyond the obvious to see the real jewels that sparkle in the distance. For they are the beauty that we often miss.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to dig deep and find the courage to confront an often worrisome and usually avoided task. Through doing this, I have been reminded of the hidden benefits that come from being mindful in action and heartfelt in success.