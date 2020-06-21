Previous
Winter Solstice by kgolab
Photo 703

Winter Solstice

Today I am thankful for the New Moon rising in Cancer. We have powerful energies working at the moment and I can't wait for the unveiling of its power.

Apologies, I am trying to catch up on lost days. I have taken the photos and written the words, just not added them online.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Pigeons Farm

18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Korcsog Károly ace
It is very nice!
June 22nd, 2020  
