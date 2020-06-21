Sign up
Photo 703
Winter Solstice
Today I am thankful for the New Moon rising in Cancer. We have powerful energies working at the moment and I can't wait for the unveiling of its power.
Apologies, I am trying to catch up on lost days. I have taken the photos and written the words, just not added them online.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
2070
photos
177
followers
144
following
192% complete
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st June 2020 4:14pm
Tags
pfview
,
pfgratitude
Korcsog Károly
ace
It is very nice!
June 22nd, 2020
