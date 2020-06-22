Previous
Next
Water Jewel by kgolab
Photo 708

Water Jewel

Today I am thankful for the opportunity to spend time reading. It has been far to long since I have really sat down and enjoyed a good book. But today I did.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Now that is stunning! WOW! It's a jewel of a capture.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise