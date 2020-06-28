Previous
Hospital Stay - Day 2 by kgolab
Hospital Stay - Day 2

Today I am thankful for the slight stabilisation of my husbands leg condition. Fingers crossed it keeps improving, even if that improvement is slow.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Sylvia du Toit
Hope he is better now.
June 29th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Wishing him steady improvement!
June 29th, 2020  
