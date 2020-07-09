A Shot of Sunshine

I have been intrigued by the warmth of the sun lately. Taking time out to sit outside and just bask in it's glory. The energy that it gives and how it invigorates the soul is priceless. It's amazing how a 'shot' of sunshine can lighten the load and put a spring in your step.



Today I am thankful for the opportunity to get out in nature and sit and enjoy her company. Sitting out in the paddock and just relaxing, is like meeting up with an old friend and being enveloped with a great big bear hug. It provides an intoxicating sense of connection and freedom.