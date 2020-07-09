Previous
Next
A Shot of Sunshine by kgolab
Photo 725

A Shot of Sunshine

I have been intrigued by the warmth of the sun lately. Taking time out to sit outside and just bask in it's glory. The energy that it gives and how it invigorates the soul is priceless. It's amazing how a 'shot' of sunshine can lighten the load and put a spring in your step.

Today I am thankful for the opportunity to get out in nature and sit and enjoy her company. Sitting out in the paddock and just relaxing, is like meeting up with an old friend and being enveloped with a great big bear hug. It provides an intoxicating sense of connection and freedom.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
What a great shot!
July 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful!
July 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous sunflare.
July 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise