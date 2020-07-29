Just One Moment

A hot cup of tea in hand, I wandered out onto the verandah this morning. The air was crisp and the breeze gentle. The birds were alive with song and the trees rustled in the wind. I closed my eyes as I breathed deeply, the smell of recently wet earth filled my senses and my heart swelled.



I continued to immerse myself in the moment, soaking up the world around me and the story it was telling. One of new beginnings, intertwined with past experiences. With the breeze swirling around me, I felt invigorated.



Enveloped in a connection with this sacred land that breathes and moves with a life all its own. I felt energised and privileged to share this moment, with others who had stood here before me.



Today I am grateful for the moments often missed. Slowing down and taking notice has given a deeper meaning to my life. Adding a richness of colour and tactile nature to my being. Energy shifts, mind is at peace, the heart is full of wonder and hope and the soul is lifted. Joy is in the air and for that I am truly grateful.

