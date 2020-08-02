Top Paddock View

My dream is to build a place to sit and ponder life in our top paddock. A small spot where one can sit back, relax and enjoy the view.



I have fair skin and burn easily, so I envisage a small decked area, like a pergola, with a slanting roof that allows the sun to be deflected and the rain to gently fall upon it and flow down into the lower dam.



I see it filled with cushions to be able to meditate, as I look out upon the glory of Mother Earths creation.



Today I am grateful for my favourite tree. I sat under it, and listened to it breathe as it swayed backwards and forwards in the breeze. Sheltering me from the elements as I enjoyed the glorious view in front of me.