Top Paddock View by kgolab
Top Paddock View

My dream is to build a place to sit and ponder life in our top paddock. A small spot where one can sit back, relax and enjoy the view.

I have fair skin and burn easily, so I envisage a small decked area, like a pergola, with a slanting roof that allows the sun to be deflected and the rain to gently fall upon it and flow down into the lower dam.

I see it filled with cushions to be able to meditate, as I look out upon the glory of Mother Earths creation.

Today I am grateful for my favourite tree. I sat under it, and listened to it breathe as it swayed backwards and forwards in the breeze. Sheltering me from the elements as I enjoyed the glorious view in front of me.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
marlboromaam
Beautiful! A little gazebo would be nice. Doesn't have to be fancy.
August 2nd, 2020  
