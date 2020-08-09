Previous
Daisies by kgolab
Photo 747

Daisies

Such a beautiful day today, as I actually manged to see it :)

I have been in bed for days and days, actually since Thursday, trying to fight off a virus. I was Covid tested and it came back negative, which was great news. But I have been so sick since I was outside fighting with the Snow to try and save our orchard, that I have slept the last almost 4 days away.

Today I am grateful for being able to get out of bed and actually stay up for more than ten minutes at a time. It was a glorious day, full of sun shine and a clear blue sky.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
204% complete

Helen Jane ace
So sorry to read that you have been unwell. I wish you a rapid recovery from now. What a contast to your snowy and snow damage pictures. Lovely daisies.
August 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely, lovely daisies! This makes me smile!
August 9th, 2020  
