Daisies

Such a beautiful day today, as I actually manged to see it :)



I have been in bed for days and days, actually since Thursday, trying to fight off a virus. I was Covid tested and it came back negative, which was great news. But I have been so sick since I was outside fighting with the Snow to try and save our orchard, that I have slept the last almost 4 days away.



Today I am grateful for being able to get out of bed and actually stay up for more than ten minutes at a time. It was a glorious day, full of sun shine and a clear blue sky.