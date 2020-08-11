Previous
Morning Sunrise by kgolab
Photo 749

Morning Sunrise

A beautiful and crisp morning.

Today I am grateful for the opportunity to swap a shift at work with another colleague. It gives me the opportunity to have another two days at home to recover from being sick.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful sunrise. I hope you feel better soon.
August 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely sunrise fav hope you feel better soon
August 12th, 2020  
