Photo 749
Morning Sunrise
A beautiful and crisp morning.
Today I am grateful for the opportunity to swap a shift at work with another colleague. It gives me the opportunity to have another two days at home to recover from being sick.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details
A photo a day
NIKON D7500
11th August 2020 7:09am
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
,
pfvalley
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful sunrise. I hope you feel better soon.
August 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely sunrise fav hope you feel better soon
August 12th, 2020
