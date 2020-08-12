Previous
Mail Delivery
Photo 750

Mail Delivery

A letter is so much more than just words on a page. It is an opportunity to connect to another living soul, an individual so unique that there is not another person like them on the planet.

As the words jump from the page, they twist and twirl, forming a connection and creating a version of the writer, that only the reader gets to enjoy. The inner thoughts and feelings of another mind, laid bare, so raw and honest. Thus providing an opportunity for another to truly get to know someone.

What a beautiful soul this one be!

I heard your voice
I felt your sorrow and your joy.
I travelled to your lands and seen the world through your eyes.
I am truly blessed.

Today I am grateful for the beautiful letter that landed in my mail box. It was a lovely surprise, that I am so happy to have enjoyed. Now I just have to find time to write back! Thankfully I should have time on the weekend to do this - Fingers crossed!
@jb030958 This one's for you!
marlboromaam ace
You are blessed to get real mail! LOL! I get bills and junk mail. Happy to see someone still writes! =)
Wonderful image!
Wonderful image!
