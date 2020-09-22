Seven Sebastopol Chicks

I spent an hour with these chicks and their parents today. They are so full of life and very inquisitive. They definitely keep their Mum and Dad on their toes.



Seven little chicks, each one unique. Some like to hide away, while others like to seek.

Seven little chicks, chatter and then natter. All like to talk, whether someone's listening doesn't matter.

Seven little chicks, sitting in the sun, soaking up the warmth, before night time has begun.

Seven little chicks, their parents pride and joy. Now we just have to wonder whether any are a boy.



Today I am grateful for the chance to sit and watch these beautiful little chicks curiously explore their little world. Knowing that they are safe form harm and free to be the best chick they can be.