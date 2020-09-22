Previous
Seven Sebastopol Chicks by kgolab
Photo 775

Seven Sebastopol Chicks

I spent an hour with these chicks and their parents today. They are so full of life and very inquisitive. They definitely keep their Mum and Dad on their toes.

Seven little chicks, each one unique. Some like to hide away, while others like to seek.
Seven little chicks, chatter and then natter. All like to talk, whether someone's listening doesn't matter.
Seven little chicks, sitting in the sun, soaking up the warmth, before night time has begun.
Seven little chicks, their parents pride and joy. Now we just have to wonder whether any are a boy.

Today I am grateful for the chance to sit and watch these beautiful little chicks curiously explore their little world. Knowing that they are safe form harm and free to be the best chick they can be.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Diana ace
Oh this is so delightful!
September 22nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
How would you cope with septuplets? Their mum and dad must be very organised! Sweet shot.
September 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
September 22nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Love your little poem
September 22nd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
They are so sweet
September 22nd, 2020  
