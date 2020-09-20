Previous
Seven Little Sebastopol Geese by kgolab
Seven Little Sebastopol Geese

Yesterday we have some new arrivals hatch at our place. Mum was not keen on us getting anywhere near them. Today I was able to snap a few photos.

Today I am grateful for the seven new additions to our animal family. It is always wonderful to have new life on the farm.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
marlboromaam ace
How adorable!
September 20th, 2020  
