Sharing is Caring

This is not the best photo, as it has not focused properly, but I thought it was so cute. So I had to share.



Today I am grateful for the opportunity to go on a holiday in my own state tomorrow. We will be away for over a week. We don't have access to the internet, except on our phones, so I am unlikely to post anything for a while. I look forward to seeing what you have up too and photographing on my return.



Until then, take care everyone.