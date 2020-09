The Beach

As we wander from the house we are staying in, down through the back yard, we walk up over a sand dune and onto this beach. We have private access to it. Such a beautiful place to enjoy.



Today I am grateful for being able to see the Sunrise this morning at 5.48am over the beach. I sat there from 5am waiting for it. The peaceful rhythm of the waves was mesmerising and oh so joyous to experience. I'm loving my time away ❤️