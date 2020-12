Agapanthus

One week to Christmas Day, where has this year gone? It seems to have slowed down to a snails pace, yet flown through the months. It has felt like it was never going to end, yet also like it is over before it begun.



I am grateful that I made it this far. That I have had the wonderful support of family, friends and this beautiful community. Thank you all for making 2020 a little easier and a whole lot brighter :) I truly appreciate you all.