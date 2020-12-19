Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 818
Agapanthus
Another day, another Agapanthus shot.
Today is a good day. The weather is cool, the house is quiet and the dishes are done. My knee is slowly improving and I am able to hobble around without crutches, which is a step in the right direction.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2334
photos
173
followers
154
following
224% complete
View this month »
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Latest from all albums
742
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th December 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfagapanthus
Diana
ace
Stunning soft image and processing, the tones are just wonderful.
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close