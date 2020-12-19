Previous
Agapanthus by kgolab
Agapanthus

Another day, another Agapanthus shot.

Today is a good day. The weather is cool, the house is quiet and the dishes are done. My knee is slowly improving and I am able to hobble around without crutches, which is a step in the right direction.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Diana ace
Stunning soft image and processing, the tones are just wonderful.
December 19th, 2020  
