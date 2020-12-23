Sign up
Photo 822
Snow
Snow, our little ram is growing up.
Today I am grateful for my husband. He spoilt us by taking us out for dinner. It was a lovely meal with fabulous company. I am such a lucky woman to have such a caring man.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2338
photos
173
followers
152
following
225% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st December 2020 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
ram
,
pfgratitude
,
pfpets
