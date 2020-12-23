Previous
Snow by kgolab
Photo 822

Snow

Snow, our little ram is growing up.

Today I am grateful for my husband. He spoilt us by taking us out for dinner. It was a lovely meal with fabulous company. I am such a lucky woman to have such a caring man.
23rd December 2020

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
