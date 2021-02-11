Sign up
Photo 832
Butterfly (2)
This butterfly is very thirsty - Can you see its long tongue?
I love this butterflies tongue, which I believe is hollow inside, like a straw, to allow the butterfly to drink up the nectar.
Did you know?!? that some butterflies can have a tongue that is almost as long as their length of their body.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th February 2021 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfgarden
,
pfbutterflyseries
