Butterfly (2) by kgolab
Butterfly (2)

This butterfly is very thirsty - Can you see its long tongue?

I love this butterflies tongue, which I believe is hollow inside, like a straw, to allow the butterfly to drink up the nectar.

Did you know?!? that some butterflies can have a tongue that is almost as long as their length of their body.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
