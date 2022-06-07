Previous
The Nut, Stanley, Tasmania by kgolab
The Nut, Stanley, Tasmania

'The Nut' which is the name of the volcanic plug (rock) you see, is a beautiful sight to see for miles around.
Pigeons Farm

Kathy A ace
It is a beautiful sight to see and a real workout to get up there.
June 8th, 2022  
