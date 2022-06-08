Sign up
Photo 918
Highfield Historic Site
This beautiful Manor Home sits on top of the hill across from 'The Nut' - Which is where I was standing as I took the last photo of the Nut posted yesterday.
It is preserved beautifully, rich in history, both relevant to Tasmania as a whole and the local area specifically.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
Currently in my 5th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Views
7
A photo a day
Canon EOS M50m2
4th June 2022 4:11pm
stanley
tasmania
highfield
historic_site
