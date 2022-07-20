Previous
Huli Drill by kimmer50
Photo 2652

Huli Drill

Today my outrigger team did our annual huli drill. We have to capsize the outrigger canoe to make sure we can all get back in safely. It does cause some worry around us. We always have at least one person approach in a canoe to ask if we need help!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
