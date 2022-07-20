Sign up
Photo 2652
Huli Drill
Today my outrigger team did our annual huli drill. We have to capsize the outrigger canoe to make sure we can all get back in safely. It does cause some worry around us. We always have at least one person approach in a canoe to ask if we need help!
20th July 2022
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
2652
