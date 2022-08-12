Previous
Long Exposure by kimmer50
Photo 2675

Long Exposure

My entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Long Exposure". I used a 2-second exposure as I pulled back from my rose bush.
12th August 2022

@kimmer50
