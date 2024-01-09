Previous
Snowdrops! by kimmer50
Photo 3157

Snowdrops!

The snowdrops came up just as we headed into a big freeze.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Peter ace
Pretty little flowers beautifully capture Kim:)
January 13th, 2024  
