Fight!

We have set a 60-yr low temperature today...-10'C, but with the windchill it's -19'C. Our poor little hummingbirds, which stay here year-round, are fighting over the feeders. This heatlamp was useless against the wind and my three feeders were freezing up every 20 minutes. I was trying to get this frozen one back inside but the hummingbirds wouldn't move away. I was afraid they'd fly into the house if I opened the door to get the feeder!