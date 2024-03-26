Sign up
86 / 365
86 / 365
Orange 4
After opening loads of cupboards and drawers on the search for orange I came across this dusting cloth.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4979
photos
119
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
rainbow2024
,
dusting cloth
John Falconer
ace
Lovely find.
March 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
There are photo opportunities everywhere. Decisions, decisions, do I do the dusting or take a photo of the cloth. No contest really is it.
March 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
no contest at all!
March 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, I hope you have a few more colours in your drawer ;-)
March 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it's amazing how difficult it is to find the right colours when you want them
March 26th, 2024
