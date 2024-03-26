Previous
Orange 4 by kjarn
Orange 4

After opening loads of cupboards and drawers on the search for orange I came across this dusting cloth.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer ace
Lovely find.
March 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
There are photo opportunities everywhere. Decisions, decisions, do I do the dusting or take a photo of the cloth. No contest really is it.
March 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing no contest at all!
March 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great find and shot, I hope you have a few more colours in your drawer ;-)
March 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it's amazing how difficult it is to find the right colours when you want them
March 26th, 2024  
