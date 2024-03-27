Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Yellow 4
I walked past the laundry and spotted this mop refill on the bench
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4980
photos
119
followers
112
following
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2024
,
sweeper mop refill
Corinne C
ace
So soft with a great color. It could be a really fun and furry little animal.
March 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great color and wonderful texture! =)
March 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@corinnec
thank you for the fav Corinne
March 27th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
What a great find! That's a whole lotta yellow, with fun textures.
March 27th, 2024
