Garden

I liked the composition of this and all that delicious bokeh
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
April 13th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
April 13th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Oh yes love it and the beautiful variety of shades.
April 13th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
This works really well with great focus on that foreground flower and such a lovely composition.
April 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
April 13th, 2023  
