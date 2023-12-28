Previous
Joy by kjarn
Joy

I liked this scene
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

I love the cushion and colours, what a great place to relax!
December 28th, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
December 28th, 2023  
It does look relaxing
December 28th, 2023  
