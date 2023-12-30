Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
Garden
I liked the shape of this tree along with the pop of pink at the front
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4892
photos
114
followers
110
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Tags
tree
,
garden
Dawn
ace
It is lovely
December 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and colors!
December 30th, 2023
