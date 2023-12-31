Previous
Third lunch out this week by kjarn
365 / 365

Third lunch out this week

Very tasty chargrilled lamb, feta, tomato, rocket and sweet potato crisps pizza
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Well that looks good. Reasonably healthy too.
December 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks as good as it sounds!
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks good, we are the same at the moment. Out tonight, out Wednesday and then out again on Friday. I think I will need a few light dinners next week
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise