365 / 365
Third lunch out this week
Very tasty chargrilled lamb, feta, tomato, rocket and sweet potato crisps pizza
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
pizza
,
lunch
Kathy
ace
Well that looks good. Reasonably healthy too.
December 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks as good as it sounds!
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks good, we are the same at the moment. Out tonight, out Wednesday and then out again on Friday. I think I will need a few light dinners next week
December 31st, 2023
