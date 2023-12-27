Sign up
Sweet Delights
Eggnog Creme Brûlée that I had for lunch
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dessert
,
sweet delights
,
dec23words
Diana
ace
How delicious, it looks as good as it sounds!
December 27th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It certainly was. Thank you for the fav
December 27th, 2023
